Reports | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tests positive for COVID-19 days before start of AFCON
Today at 6:46 PM
According to Goal, Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the Africa Cup of Nations starts. The 32-year-old is not the only one who has tested positive as reports have indicated that Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina has also tested positive.
Few players have struggled as much as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has over the last few weeks with the Gabon international failing to make a single appearance for Arsenal since early December. The forward was dropped by manager Mikel Arteta after a reported disciplinary breach and was later stripped of the captaincy as well. However, the 32-year-old has struggled for form this season, scoring just the four league goals so far.
Things have become so bad for the forward that reports indicated he would be on his way out of the club in January which meant that the Africa Cup of Nations was a chance for him to impress. But Goal has reported that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for COVID-19 which potentially puts his participation at the tournament in doubt. The report has indicated that if true, then the forward will miss at least the first two games of the tournament.
However, he isn’t the only one as reports have indicated that midfielder Mario Lemina has also tested positive alongside assistant coach Yala Anicet. This comes as a big blow to Gabon, as they’ll face Comoros, Ghana and Morocco in the group stages and need to win at least two to have a chance of moving further.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.