Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola tests positive for Covid-19
Today at 7:50 PM
Manchester City have announced that their manager Pep Guardiola along with assistant Juanma Lillo have tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss their side's FA Cup third-round tie against Swindon on Friday. The pair have now entered self-isolation according to the health protocols.
Manchester City have announced that manager Pep Guardiola recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating along with a number of positive cases within the first-team bubble. The English club now has 14 backroom staff and seven first-team players isolating due to Covid-19. It is understood that Friday's FA Cup clash at the County Ground against Swindon will go ahead as planned as assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the first team for the trip to Swindon.
It was announced that Burnley manager Sean Dyche also tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday with a host of Premier League managers contracting the virus in recent weeks. Newcastle's Eddie Howe, Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard, Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp had to miss out on their side's games. The Cityzens released a statement that explained the situation and highlighted that the pair are in isolation following the positive test result.
"The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble," the club said in a statement.
Pep Guardiola will miss tomorrow evening’s FA Cup trip to Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19.— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 6, 2022
⬇️ DETAILS ⬇️
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.