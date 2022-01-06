Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola tests positive for Covid-19

Manchester City have announced that manager Pep Guardiola recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating along with a number of positive cases within the first-team bubble. The English club now has 14 backroom staff and seven first-team players isolating due to Covid-19. It is understood that Friday's FA Cup clash at the County Ground against Swindon will go ahead as planned as assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the first team for the trip to Swindon.