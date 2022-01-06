Burnley boss Sean Dyche tests positive for COVID-19
Today at 4:28 PM
Burnley manager Sean Dyche has tested positive for Covid-19 and is set to miss out on his side’s FA Cup third-round tie against Huddersfield Town. The English club has said that the Englishman will follow mandatory self-isolation protocols following his positive test for the virus.
Sean Dyche is the latest Premier League manager to contract the virus and miss a match as a result after Jurgen Klopp was forced to isolate and miss out on his side's 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Sunday. In recent weeks Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, Newcastle's Eddie Howe, Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira, and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta had tested positive and had to miss out on their side's matches.
Burnley had three games postponed in the month of December because of Covid-19 cases at other clubs and the Clarets have not indicated so far that an outbreak has plagued the club. 17 top-flight games have been postponed since the start of December because of the Omicron variant.
The Premier League had announced on Monday that 14,250 tests were carried out on players and staff alike between 27th December and 2nd January with 94 positive results. This was the first week where there was a decrease in positive tests for eight weeks, with a record-high 103 positive tests recorded in the previous week.
“Burnley Football Club can confirm manager Sean Dyche will miss this weekend’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to Huddersfield, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday,” reads the statement on Burnley's social media page.
