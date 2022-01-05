Transfer news and rumours LIVE UPDATES | Chelsea, West Ham & Newcastle eye Lucas Digne signing

The transfer market is open and teams are buzzing to bring in some necessary additions and not so necessary additions. We are here to sort through all the gossip, rumours and report for you on all of our favourite European clubs. Its a new year but its the same old story of transfers in January.

Chelsea, West Ham & Newcastle eye Lucas Digne signing

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham are interested in signing wantaway Everton left-back Lucas Digne. The European champions has registered their interest since it was decided that left-back Ben Chilwell would undergo surgery on his knee ligaments ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Newcastle will hope to sign the French international in a bid to boost their chances of Premier League survival. The French defender has been out of the Everton side after a public falling out with manager Rafa Benitez over tactics. It is understood that Everton would require a fee of £30m for letting Digne depart.

Kieran Trippier agree personal terms with Newcastle

According to Fabrizio Romano, Kieran Trippier has agreed personal terms with Newcastle United as the Tyneside club looks to make their first signing since the new ownership took charge. It is understood that a medical has been arranged in the UK for Trippier to undergo and finalize the transfer from Atletico Madrid.

Talks between Newcastle and the Englishman's representatives proved to be no hurdle at all as Trippier wished to leave the Spanish champions in order to make a return to his homeland. The deal will be made official as soon as Trippier passes his medical and minor details are finalized between the Magpies and the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid opt out of Antonio Rudiger race

According to Marca, Real Madrid have decided to end their pursuit of Antonio Rudiger due to his outrageous wage demands. The Chelsea star is out of contract in the summer and can be bought on a free transfer but the Spanish club's efforts to recruit the German has gone in vain as he is asking for £200,000 per week.

The Spanish giants lost Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane the previous summer and want to add some reinforcements to their defense. Madrid are unwilling to pay that amount as they are content with the success of current centre-backs Eder Militao and David Alaba this season.

Barcelona confident of landing Erling Haaland this summer

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is confident that his club will be able to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer according to Marca. It is understood that the Norwegian is Laporta's top target for the summer transfer window and believes that the Blaugrana will have the required funds to make their move at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are also likely to entice the Norway international but Barcelona believe that the 21-year-old can be lured by the preposition that he will be the main man around whom Xavi Hernandez will build his squad around.