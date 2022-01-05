Thomas Tuchel should have played Romelu Lukaku against Liverpool, asserts Paul Merson

After an interview by Romelu Lukaku, which was recorded more than three weeks ago, was released earlier last week, it saw the Belgian dropped by Chelsea . That was because Lukaku, in the interview, admitted to being unhappy with his role at Chelsea and also revealed that he would like to return to Inter Milan someday in the near future. It saw Thomas Tuchel take action, drop the Belgian for the thrilling 2-2 draw against Liverpool but the situation has now changed.

Lukaku has been welcomed back into the squad by the German boss and even released a video where he publicly apologised for his comments but that hasn’t gone down well. Amongst others, Paul Merson admitted that if Tuchel was going to welcome Lukaku back eventually then he should have simply used him against Liverpool. The Sky Sports pundit further added that things weren’t dealt with well by either party and Chelsea could have used the forward against the Reds.

"No, not really (when asked if Tuchel’s handling of the situation was a victory). Why would it be a victory? Chelsea had to beat Liverpool to have any chance of winning the Premier League. They had to beat Liverpool and then Manchester City in their next game to have any chance, but for me, he's chopped his nose off to spite his face. Lukaku is going to play for Chelsea again so why not play him against Liverpool?” Merson told Sky Sports.

“It's not like he's never going to play for Chelsea again. If that was the case and he's not going to play for Chelsea again, then I could understand it, but if not, why do it? You are better off throwing him to the wolves and playing him, in my opinion. If he then doesn't play well, the Chelsea fans will soon let him know. I'd have gone that way, personally.