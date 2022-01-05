Reports | Liverpool, Aston Villa and Everton keen on bring Philippe Coutinho to England

The report has indicated that no formal offer has been made from anyone yet but talks and discussions are ongoing between the clubs. However, while Coutinho has had interest from Brazil as well, a move back to his hometown would be unlikely given his wage demands and the fact that he believes he can still play at the highest level. Both Aston Villa and Liverpool are reportedly said to be his top suitors but Everton’s owner Farhad Moshiri wants to sign high-profile players and believes that Coutinho is his man.