Reports | Liverpool, Aston Villa and Everton keen on bring Philippe Coutinho to England
Today at 2:16 PM
According to Goal, Philippe Coutinho is attracting interest from England again with Liverpool, Aston Villa and Everton amongst the three clubs that could lure the Barcelona man back. The midfielder has struggled immensely since his club-record move to the Camp Nou, making 106 appearances.
Few players have struggled as much as Philippe Coutinho have ever since his dream move to Barcelona, with the midfielder failing to make an impact at the Camp Nou. So much so, that Coutinho’s best form was when he spent a year on loan at Bayern Munich with the 29-year-old contributing to 25 goals and even won the treble with the Bundesliga side. But upon his return, his situation hasn’t changed with Coutinho making just 13 starts across the last two seasons.
It has seen reports indicate that Barcelona are overly keen on getting rid of the 29-year-old’s inflated wages as they look to cut down their wage bill. They tried to do that over the summer but couldn’t find any suitors for Coutinho although Goal has reported that things have changed now. The Brazilian has attracted interest from England again with Aston Villa, Everton and Liverpool all looking into the possibility of a move.
The report has indicated that no formal offer has been made from anyone yet but talks and discussions are ongoing between the clubs. However, while Coutinho has had interest from Brazil as well, a move back to his hometown would be unlikely given his wage demands and the fact that he believes he can still play at the highest level. Both Aston Villa and Liverpool are reportedly said to be his top suitors but Everton’s owner Farhad Moshiri wants to sign high-profile players and believes that Coutinho is his man.
