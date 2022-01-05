My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar, reveals Christian Eriksen

"My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar. It's a goal, a dream, whether I'll be picked is another thing. But it's my dream to come back. I'm sure I can come back because I don't feel any different. Physically, I'm back in top shape. That's been my goal, and it's still some time away, so until then I'm just going to play football and prove that I'm back at the same level,” Eriksen told DR1.