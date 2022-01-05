My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar, reveals Christian Eriksen
Today at 6:24 PM
Christian Eriksen has revealed that he is aiming to play for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and further emphasized that his heart problem will not prove to be an obstacle. The Danish attacking midfielder had suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's match against Finland in Euro 2020.
Christian Eriksen made headlines during Denmark's opening group stage match against Finland as the 29-year-old collapsed onto the pitch in the 42nd minute. The former Spurs star required on-the-field medical assistance before he was taken off the pitch in a stretcher. The midfielder had suffered a cardiac arrest but was stabilized later on that evening. Eriksen suffered another blow with his then-team Inter as he couldn't continue playing in Italy with a defibrillator that was required for his recovery due to the nation’s rules.
It was announced last month that Inter had terminated their contract with Eriksen to allow the midfielder to continue his playing career elsewhere. The Denmark international is the subject of interest from several clubs in the Premier League and could continue his playing career this month but Eriksen has reiterated his desire to represent his country in the World Cup as his biggest priority.
"My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar. It's a goal, a dream, whether I'll be picked is another thing. But it's my dream to come back. I'm sure I can come back because I don't feel any different. Physically, I'm back in top shape. That's been my goal, and it's still some time away, so until then I'm just going to play football and prove that I'm back at the same level,” Eriksen told DR1.
"My dream is to rejoin the national team and play at Parken again, and prove that it was a one-timer and that it won't happen again. I want to prove that I can move on and play for the national team again. Again, it's up to the manager to assess my level. But my heart is not an obstacle," he added.
Looking forward to the future 🇩🇰🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sIZsBPWNgH— Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) January 4, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.