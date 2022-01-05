Liverpool shut down training ground following more COVID-19 positive tests
Today at 5:07 PM
Liverpool have confirmed that they were forced to shut down their training ground and halt preparations for their Carabao Cup semi-final fixture against Arsenal. This comes after the Reds formally requested to have the game postponed after discovering more positive Covid-19 cases within their squad.
Liverpool underwent an away trip to Stamford Bridge as they clashed against Chelsea in a high-stakes match on Sunday and played out a thrilling 2-2 draw. The Reds were without a total of nine players for the match against the European champions through illness and injury. That includes manager Jurgen Klopp along with players Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, and Joel Matip were forced to miss Sunday's encounter.
The Reds have also lost the likes of Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane to Africa Cup of Nations duty. That combined with their COVID-19 outbreak has seen the Reds make a formal request to postpone their fixture against Arsenal after the latest round of testing found more cases within the first-team bubble.
Furthermore, Liverpool have released a statement confirming that they were forced to shut down their AXA training centre and forced to halt preparations for the fixture against Arsenal as they are excercising caution after finding more positive cases among staff and players.
"The Reds have formally requested to the EFL that the fixture is rescheduled after further suspected positive tests were registered among players and staff, allied to other factors impacting selection, including illness and injury," reads the club statement.
"In response, the club halted preparations at the AXA Training Centre, meaning Tuesday's first-team training session was cancelled. Among the considerations which led to today's application to the EFL is the need for travelling supporters to be given as much notice as possible of any potential postponement."
The first-team training facilities at AXA Training Centre have been temporarily closed due to a rapidly growing number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.