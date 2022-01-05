Liverpool confirm that Pepijn Lijnders is isolating after suspected positive COVID-19 test
Today at 4:47 PM
In a statement, Liverpool have confirmed that their assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has returned a suspected positive COVID-19 test. This comes in light of the club’s request to postpone their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal with the EFL still yet to make a decision on the postponement.
With reports late on Tuesday night revealing that Liverpool had asked the EFL to postpone their Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal, that was confirmed via statements from both clubs and the EFL. However, while the English Football League and the FA are yet to make a decision on the matter, Liverpool have since revealed that their team has been hit by a “number of” suspected cases.
It saw training on Tuesday cancelled and the Reds have now confirmed reports that assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, who took charge of the weekend's fixture against Chelsea with Jurgen Klopp in isolation, has tested positive. The statement, released by the club, revealed that Lijnders returned a suspected positive test and is isolating as a result. Not only that, the Reds revealed that they are waiting on the result of the application to postpone the semi-final.
“Liverpool Football Club can confirm Pepijn Lijnders has returned a suspected positive test for COVID-19, further impacting the club's preparations for Thursday's Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal. As an additional consequence, this morning’s scheduled press conference to preview the fixture has been cancelled,” reads the statement on Liverpool’s website.
“The assistant manager had been due to handle pre-match media duties at the AXA Training Centre in place of Jürgen Klopp, who is continuing to isolate having tested positive for the virus last week. However, Lijnders recorded a positive test late on Tuesday evening, meaning he has now also gone into isolation.”
“The 38-year-old took interim charge of Liverpool for the weekend draw at Chelsea in the absence of Klopp and had been set to continue at the helm at Emirates Stadium on Thursday. Lijnders’ test result comes in addition to a number of suspected positive cases among players and football staff recorded earlier on Tuesday, which forced the cancellation of the day’s scheduled training session,” it added.
We can confirm Pepijn Lijnders has returned a suspected positive test for COVID-19, further impacting our preparations for Thursday’s Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.