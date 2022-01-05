I'm sorry for the upset that I caused to fans, admits Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku arrived at Chelsea from Inter over the summer amidst much fanfare for a reported fee of £97.5 million. The Belgian striker had undergone spells at Everton , Manchester United and Inter as he drastically improved his game and turned into one of the most lethal finishers in the game.

The 28-year-old has made a decent start to life at Stamford Bridge as he has scored seven goals and registered two assists across all competitions. Lukaku made some controversial comments where he suggested that he was unhappy with Thomas Tuchel's tactics and that he hoped to someday return to Inter due to his strong connection with the club.

The Belgian suffered the consequences for his words as he was left out of the Blues encounter with Liverpool which finished 2-2. Tuchel revealed that everything was fine now after having a sincere conversation with the 28-year-old yesterday and Lukaku has now issued an apology for his words.

“To the fans, I'm sorry for the upset that I caused. You guys know the connection that I have with this club since my teenage years, so I totally understand you guys being upset. Obviously, it's up to me now to restore your trust and I'll do my best to show commitment every day on the training ground and in the games, trying to make sure that we win games,” Lukaku said in an interview with the club’s website.