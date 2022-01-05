I understand Harry Kane’s situation as top top players want to win, proclaims Antonio Conte
Today at 2:44 PM
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has admitted that he understands why Harry Kane is frustrated as top players want to win trophies and accolades before they retire. The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City and wanted to leave over the summer but nothing materialized in the end.
After Tottenham’s struggles last season, many expected the club to suffer in the summer 2021 window and that’s exactly what happened as Harry Kane decided he wanted to leave. The England captain let the world know that before the Euro 2020 and was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after the tournament ended. However, with City never meeting Tottenham’s asking price, it saw the 28-year-old eventually stay at the club.
Things since then haven’t quite gone to plan either with Kane struggling for form and Tottenham forced into sacking Nuno Espirito Santo after a poor run of form. Antonio Conte’s appointment, however, has had many fans hopeful and the Italian admitted that he understands why Kane was frustrated in the summer. He also added that Spurs brought him in to “try to build a situation” where they can start winning trophies with Kane a key part of that.
"I knew the situation in the summer and, when Harry decided to stay in Tottenham, I found a player totally involved in this project ... if we want to think to build something to win, Harry must be a starting point,” Conte said, reported Sky Sports.
"I understand Harry's situation. When you finish your career, you can see your appearances and the teams you made them for but, at the same time, it's right to see what you have won. This is important, especially for the top, top players.
"I think that when Tottenham brought me here they wanted to send a signal outside, and maybe also to our players ... We have to try to build a situation where we are all involved and to try to create a situation that we can be competitive to try to win."
