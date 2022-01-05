I understand Harry Kane’s situation as top top players want to win, proclaims Antonio Conte

Things since then haven’t quite gone to plan either with Kane struggling for form and Tottenham forced into sacking Nuno Espirito Santo after a poor run of form. Antonio Conte’s appointment, however, has had many fans hopeful and the Italian admitted that he understands why Kane was frustrated in the summer. He also added that Spurs brought him in to “try to build a situation” where they can start winning trophies with Kane a key part of that.