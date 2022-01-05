I-League 2021-22 | Season suspended for six weeks after players test Covid positive

Today at 6:09 PM
The organizers of the I-League announced on Monday that the 2021-22 season will be postponed for at least six weeks owing to an increase of COVID-19 cases in India. The current season of I-League, which is also the 15th overall, began on December 27 in a bio-bubble environment in West Bengal.
Just a few days after the start of the tournament, when a few players and officials in a team hotel in Kolkata tested positive for the coronavirus the season was suspended.
After four weeks, the situation will be reassessed, and the viability of resuming the league will be determined. Except for Kenkre FC, all 13 teams in the I-League 2021-22 had played one round of matches. The teams will be kept in a bio-bubble until Friday, following which, if tested negative, they will be allowed to commute back to their homes.
In any case, the players and employees who had tested positive for COVID have been segregated from the rest of the players and employees. And only when they show a negative COVID report will they be allowed to leave. fIn the meantime, the Indian Super League is in full swing in Goa. All of the teams are working in a bio-safe setting.
