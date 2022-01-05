EFL postpone Liverpool vs Arsenal Carabao Cup semi-final fixture after COVID-19 outbreak

Liverpool were forced to shut down their AXA training centre after consultation with the relevant public health authorities and were unable to continue their preparations for the Carabao Cup clash after recording more positive cases among their players and staff. Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders who has been in interim charge of the first team while Klopp is in isolation has now tested positive along with others. The Merseyside club had made a formal request to postpone the match against Arsenal and the EFL has granted the request.