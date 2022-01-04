We have unbelievable quality but sometimes quality is not enough, admits Luke Shaw
Today at 2:07 PM
Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw has admitted that their squad is filled with unbelievable quality but sometimes that's not enough as players should be willing to give 100% to be successful. This comes in light of the fact that the Red Devils lost to Wolves on Monday in a shock 1-0 defeat.
Manchester United hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Monday in a match that was guaranteed to be a thrilling encounter. Wolves started the contest well and dominated proceedings as they registered 15 shots to United’s four in the first half. Things changed after the break and the introduction of Bruno Fernandes sprung them back into life as he struck the crossbar while Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal correctly ruled out for offside.
Wolves ultimately made the breakthrough late on as Joao Moutinho rifled a shot past a rooted David De Gea in the 82nd minute for the match-winning goal. It saw Bruno Lage's side make history on the night as they secured victory at Old Trafford for the first time in 42 years. The defeat to Wolves was Ralf Rangnick's first defeat as United's interim manager and Shaw was quick to point out that it looked like an easy win for Wolves and suggested that quality itself is not enough in winning games.
"Not good enough, we really struggled, we couldn't get hold of the ball and when we didnt have the ball we weren't agressive enough. It maybe looked like an easy game for them. A disappointing performance and result. We have to put more pressure on them, we have to have intensity. Us players, we have been here a long time, maybe tonight we struggled, I didnt think we were all there together. You look at the players we have, we have unbelievable quality but sometimes quality is not enough,” Shaw told BBC Sport.
"We need to bring the intensity and more motivation. Inside the dressing room, we know what we want but out on the pitch we need to give 100%. To win these types of games we all need to be 100% committed," he added.
