Transfer news and rumours LIVE UPDATES | Bayern Munich in talks to sign Raphinha from Leeds

Bayern Munich in talks to sign from Raphinha from Leeds

According to Sky Sport, Bayern Munich have entered into negotiations with Leeds over Brazilian winger Raphinha. The Brazilian who joined Leeds in the summer of 2020 from Rennes has put on a host of impressive displays that has cemented himself as one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League.

A move to greener pastures could be on the cards for the Brazilian international as the German champions are set to make a €50 million bid in order to bring the winger to Germany. The Bundesliga side have made signing Kingsley Coman to a new contract their top priority but should the Frenchman leave, Raphinha is the primary target to replace him. It is understood that although talks are ongoing, both clubs are far from reaching an agreement.

Antonio Rudiger in negotiations with Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich

According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all entered into contractual talks with Antonio Rudiger. The Chelsea defender is free to enter into talks with other teams since he has less than 6 months remaining on his deal. It is understood that the German is not against extending his stay at Stamford Bridge but his contract demands are too high for the European champions.

With both club and player engaged in a deadlock over talks, Rudiger is likely to depart the club in the summer. Several European giants have been trying to secure Rudiger's signature in recent months and are now making their move to lure him away from England.

Atletico Madrid to move for Cesar Azpilicueta as Kieran Trippier replacement

According to AS, Atletico Madrid will move for Cesar Azpilicueta to replace Kieran Trippier if the full-back leaves Spain for a move back to his homeland in the January transfer window. The Englishman desires to make the move back to the Premier League with Newcastle said to be the favourites in landing him.

Azpilicueta has less than a year remaining on his deal and can sign for any club on a free contract in the summer. Diego Simeone is eager to snap up the Spaniard before he moves on a free contract and is hopeful that Atletico can persuade Chelsea into selling him in this transfer window.

West Ham to make another attempt at capturing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United

According to Express, West Ham have not given up on signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United in January as they aim to reinforce their attacking prowess in a bid to finish in the top-four spots. Lingard enjoyed a sensational spell with the Hammers last season but opted to stay at Manchester United this campaign in search of increased gametime.

It has not gone according to plan for the Englishman who hasn't played as much as he would have liked this season. Lingard is free to sign with any club in the summer as a free agent but the Hammers will put forward another bid to land him in the January transfer window.