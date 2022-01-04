Think Marcus Rashford feels he isn’t getting opportunities he deserves, claims Rio Ferdinand

With Marcus Rashford missing out the start of the current season because of a shoulder injury, it had many worried about how long it would take the forward to find his form again. But three months later and the situation hasn’t changed with Rashford struggling to put the right foot forward. So much so, that the 24-year-old has scored just twice in the eleven Premier League appearances, with him scoring once in the Champions League.

That has continued with Rashford introduced off the bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers but the forward failed to make an impact with him struggling to make the right move. So much so, that Rio Ferdinand believes that Rashford may be frustrated with the chances and opportunities he is getting. The Manchester United legend also added that the forward’s issues are visible via his body language but he needs to plug on and keep playing for the team, like everyone else.

“Body language is an issue. Marcus Rashford comes off the bench and you are expecting him to go out there and really fly and give it some. And sometimes you see him losing the ball and the reaction to losing the ball isn’t what you want to see," Ferdinand told Vibe with Five.

“That could be down to him not being happy not playing etc. But you’ve got to put that to one side. When you’re out of the team it’s about coming in and proving to the manager what you’re about and who you are. Maybe he feels he is not getting the opportunities he deserves. I don’t know. It’s hard to pinpoint one player – you can’t, all the players have to take responsibility from Cristiano [Ronaldo] at the top all the way down to all the other players.”