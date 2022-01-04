Thiago Silva signs contract extension until end of 2022/23 season with Chelsea
Today at 2:20 PM
In a statement, Chelsea have confirmed that Thiago Silva has signed a contract extension with the club until the end of the 2022/23 season. The Brazilian signed for the Blues in the summer of 2020 on a free-transfer and has since thrived for the club, making over 50 appearances in the process.
With Chelsea signing 35-year-old Thiago Silva on a free-transfer, few expected the veteran defender to do well at Stamford Bridge, let alone play on a regular basis. But since then, the Brazilian has thrived for the Premier League giants, making over 50 appearances for the club in the process. That includes 34 appearances last season as Chelsea lifted the Champions League trophy with Silva playing a key role in their run to the final.
Things haven’t changed this season with Silva a key part of Thomas Tuchel’s team, with 22 appearances and it has seen the defender rewarded with a new contract. Chelsea have confirmed that Silva has signed a new one-year contract extension until the end of the 2022/23 season and the defender admitted that he’s overjoyed at the new deal. The 37-year-old also added that he’s thankful for the opportunity to play for the Blues and will give everything for the club.
“To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I’m very happy to stay for another season. I would also like to say thanks to my family, the club, Marina and to Mr Abramovich for this opportunity. I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived,” Silva told Chelsea’s official website.
“It’s amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club. I’m going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world.”
He's staying! 🔵🤝 @tsilva3— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 3, 2022
