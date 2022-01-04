There are zero doubts over Romelu Lukaku's commitment, reveals Thomas Tuchel
Today at 8:34 PM
Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he was never concerned that Romelu Lukaku wasn't committed to Chelsea and reiterated that his interview had no malicious intent and was not intentional. Lukaku was omitted from the squad to face Liverpool after he made some controversial comments in an interview.
Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea for his second spell at the club after joining the London club a decade ago as a highly rated teenage prospect. The Belgian has undergone spells at Everton, Manchester United, and Inter that has made him arguably one of Europe's best center-forward since his departure from Chelsea. The 28-year-old has made a fine start to life at the London club this season as he has scored seven goals and registered two assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.
But things turned sour as the Belgian striker made some controversial comments in an interview last week where he suggested that he didn't want to leave Inter in the summer and that he was frustrated with the role he plays in Tuchel's system. It saw the forward left out of Chelsea's squad as they faced Liverpool over the weekend and a thrilling 2-2 draw ensued without his presence. Yet despite that, Thomas Tuchel has expressed his delight at clearing the air between the pair and reiterated that Lukaku is committed to Chelsea.
“First of all, we are happy that we took the time to look calmly on it, this is what we did. He apologised and is back in the squad for training today. The most important thing was to understand and believe it was not intentional. There was never the slightest behaviour against the team. These are very important points to understand that it is not that big as people or you want it to be. It is also not small but small enough to stay calm, to accept an apology and to move on,” Tuchel said, reported Goal.
“He is very committed. We should not just blame him and point on the negative side of it, we have to adapt. It created some noise that you don't want but there are zero doubts in his commitment to the team,” he added.
