Reports | Lorenzo Insigne set to sign for MLS side Toronto FC with €11.5 million contract in place
Today at 8:12 PM
According to Goal, Lorenzo Insigne and Toronto FC have come to an agreement over a move with the forward set to sign for the MLS side with a five-year deal worth €11.5 million in place. The 30-year-old has less than six months left on his current deal at Napoli and has been linked with a move away.
With Lorenzo Insigne entering the 2021/22 season with only one year left on his contract, it had fans and critics alike concerned that Napoli could lose the forward in January. However, while Insigne has been heavily linked with a move away, reports have indicated that the forward was keen on staying and finishing out the term in Naples. However, while the situation hasn’t changed, rumours indicated that MLS side Toronto FC are the front-runners for the 30-year-old.
However, while the Canadian team did offer a lucrative wage-packet to the Italian, no deal had been agreed to but Goal has reported that the situation has changed. The report has indicated that the two parties have finally come to an agreement with Insigne set to sign a five-year contract once his deal at Napoli expires. The 30-year-old will reportedly earn around €11.5 million a year plus bonuses and the agreement will be announced within the next week or so.
It does mark the end of Insigne’s time in Italy with the forward reportedly keen on looking for a new challenge and that is why, reports have indicated, he rejected a new contract from Napoli. The 30-year-old has spent his entire career, so far, in Naples and has made well over 400 appearances for his boyhood side, netting over a 100 goals in the process.
