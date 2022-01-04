Reports | Donny Van de Beek considering January exit from Manchester United
Today at 7:59 PM
According to ESPN, Donny Van de Beek is considering his options as he weighs a move away from Old Trafford in January despite assurances from manager Ralf Rangnick that he will feature more in the second half of the season. The Dutchman joined United in the summer of 2020 from Ajax.
Donny Van de Beek established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world during his stint with Ajax. Manchester United were quick to act as they bought the Dutch midfielder to England in the summer of 2020 from Ajax for a reported fee of £35 million plus £5 million in add-ons. The 24-year-old has made 48 appearances for the Red Devils while scoring two goals and providing two assists across all competitions.
It has not gone according to plan for the Dutchman as he has found game-time hard to come by under then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The situation has not improved under now interim manager Ralf Rangnick as the attacking midfielder has only featured once under the German so far. That plus with the interest has seen ESPN report that Van de Beek is assessing his options for a potential move away from United in January.
It is understood that Rangnick has assured the midfielder that he is set to feature more in the second half of the season while also telling the 24-year-old personally that he would like to keep him at United until at least the end of the season. The Dutch midfielder is understood to be content to stay at the club but he has reservations about the promise of increased playing time after only starting one game since Rangnick took charge.
The Dutchman has yet to start a game in the Premier League this season and he will hope to turn his fortunes around with the Qatar World Cup just in sight at the end of the year. Van de Beek will hope to rectify his situation at United or elsewhere before the World Cup commences this year.
