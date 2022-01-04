Not really much Liverpool can do expect try to win as many games, proclaims Trent Alexander-Arnold

“There’s not really much we can do except try to win as many games as we can between now and the end of the season. We are just past the halfway point so a lot can happen between now and May. We make sure we focus on ourselves, make sure we stay as close to them as we can, but it will be difficult and we need teams to beat them for us. But it’s about us making sure we are in a position to capitalise if they do drop points,” Alexander-Arnold told Liverpoolfc.com