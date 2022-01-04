Not really much Liverpool can do expect try to win as many games, proclaims Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 6:57 PM
In light of their frantic 2-2 draw against Chelsea, Trent Alexander-Arnold believes that Liverpool have to just keep winning games and hope that teams beat league leaders Manchester City. The Cityzens sit eleven points ahead of the third-place Reds and ten ahead of second-placed Chelsea.
While Chelsea and Liverpool battled out an intense and frantic 2-2 draw on Sunday, it had only Manchester City fans overjoyed at the result as it meant their lead at the top extended. The Cityzens’ current lead sits at ten points over second-place Chelsea and 11 over third-place Liverpool with seventeen games left in the season. However, while the Reds do have a game in hand, it has many believing that Pep Guardiola’s side has all but won the title already.
Yet at the same time with just under half the season left on their dance cards, Liverpool fans are optimistic about the title race and so is Trent Alexander-Arnold. The full-back believes that the Reds need to focus on themselves and make sure they keep winning in order to make the gap as small as possible. Alexander-Arnold further added that they might also need other sides to chip in and beat Manchester City but at the same time, Liverpool need to be at their best.
“There’s not really much we can do except try to win as many games as we can between now and the end of the season. We are just past the halfway point so a lot can happen between now and May. We make sure we focus on ourselves, make sure we stay as close to them as we can, but it will be difficult and we need teams to beat them for us. But it’s about us making sure we are in a position to capitalise if they do drop points,” Alexander-Arnold told Liverpoolfc.com
