Manchester United's performances have been absolutely bang average, reveals Paul Ince
Today at 2:56 PM
Former Manchester United star Paul Ince has asserted that Ralf Rangnick had the perfect fixture list for any new manager to acclimatize to but the performances have been bang average. The Red Devils were thoroughly outsmarted and dominated by Wolves in their 1-0 loss on Monday at Old Trafford.
Manchester United have fallen well short of expectations as they are undergoing a terrible campaign in the Premier League so far. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid the price for his side’s shortcomings as the Norwegian was sacked in November following their dismal run of form. Ralf Rangnick was appointed as the interim manager until the end of the season as the German looked to turn the fortunes of the club around.
The loss against Wolves was the first defeat of Rangnick's short reign but there has been criticism from all quarters over United's style of play and their willingness to give it their all on the pitch. Luke Shaw was critical of his side and rallied his teammates to give it their 100% after the shock defeat on Monday while former United star Paul Ince does not believe that the German coach has improved the club's showings since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure.
“It reminds me of when Ole first took over at Manchester United and he had an easy fixture list – Cardiff, teams like that – and it came off the back of a (Jose) Mourinho team where the players didn’t really like Mourinho and the atmosphere was hostile. Ole came in, had a great fixture list to go into, changed the system, changed certain things, made it a happy camp and they started winning games,” Ince told FourFourTwo.
“I think we all got hoodwinked into the fact that this was the way forward and we were making progression. I get that same feeling now. The fixture list that Ralf has come into is the perfect fixture list for any manager managing a big club like Manchester United. The performances have been absolutely – apart from the Palace one at home – they’ve been bang average,” he added.
