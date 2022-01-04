Manchester United's performances have been absolutely bang average, reveals Paul Ince

The loss against Wolves was the first defeat of Rangnick's short reign but there has been criticism from all quarters over United's style of play and their willingness to give it their all on the pitch. Luke Shaw was critical of his side and rallied his teammates to give it their 100% after the shock defeat on Monday while former United star Paul Ince does not believe that the German coach has improved the club's showings since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure.