Have nothing to prove but it'll be pleasure to come back to Stamford Bridge, admits Antonio Conte

When Antonio Conte first arrived in England, after a successful spell with the Italian national team and Juventus, a few expected the Italian to thrive at Stamford Bridge. But he turned things around after a poor start as Conte’s Blues went on to win the Premier League title in his very first season, beating off competition from Tottenham and Arsenal along the way. While he did win the FA Cup in his second season, the spell didn’t end well with the Italian sacked at the end of the season.