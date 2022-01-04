Everyone should be ready because Barcelona have returned, asserts Joan Laporta
Today at 3:43 PM
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has asserted that his club continues to be an example in the football market after the capture of signing Ferran Torres and suggested that the Catalan club are re-emerging. The La Liga giants are currently fifth in the league after a dismal start to the term.
Barcelona have endured a disappointing period in recent times both on and off the pitch as their financial problems have catapulted them into making some necessary adjustments. Both Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann were let go in the previous summer as they aimed to bring their finances under control. Results on the pitch have been subpar this season as they occupy fifth place in the La Liga table and are 15 points behind league leaders Real Madrid.
Ronald Koeman was sacked for his shortcomings and Blaugrana legend Xavi Hernandez has been appointed as the manager of the Spanish side but even the Spaniard was unable to prevent them from being knocked out in the group stages of the Champions League. The Spanish coach had highlighted the need to recruit further additions and Barcelona have moved quickly to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City. Blaugrana president Laporta has suggested that recruiting the Spaniard is a sign that the Catalan club are re-emerging.
"We continue to be an example in the football market. Everyone should be ready because we have returned. We are an example, and the example is that Ferran is here. We are re-emerging. We work calmly. We are on the way to make additions in winter, and we are also working in the medium term. Today or tomorrow, we will register Alves and we hope to register Ferran as soon as possible. He is a spectacular signing. Ferran Torres has shown a lot of desire to come to Barça and I want to thank him," Laporta said in a press conference.
