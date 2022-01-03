Went to Manchester City to return to one of greats in Spain, proclaims Ferran Torres
At his unveiling as a Barcelona player, Ferran Torres has revealed that it was always his goal to use Manchester City as a platform to return to one of the big clubs in Spain. The 23-year-old sealed a £46.7 million transfer to Barcelona and back to Spain after spending eighteen months in England.
Although reports indicated that Ferran Torres was on his way out of Manchester, few believed it as Barcelona were the club reportedly keen on signing the attacker. However, sources between the two clubs eventually confirmed the deal with Pep Guardiola also doing the same. The 21-year-old eventually sealed a £46.7 million transfer back to Spain, signing for the La Liga giants in the process.
It saw Torres leave with Manchester City’s best wishes, even releasing a heartfelt letter to the fans but the Spaniard has now changed things around with his latest comments. In his unveiling as a Barcelona player, Torres admitted that the only reason he went to Manchester City was to use the club as a stepping stone on his way back to Spain. He also added that his goal, now that he has arrived at the Camp Nou, is to "return Barcelona to the place where it deserves".
“I’ve always said it, it was very clear to me. I went to City to return to one of the greats in Spain. I was prepared to assume this responsibility. I want to return Barca to the place where it deserves,” Torres said at his Barcelona unveiling.
The forward also admitted that he has been playing out of position for the Cityzens, as a centre-forward, but it feels more at home as a right-winger. However, Torres further added that he doesn’t care about where he plays as long as he plays for Barcelona, as they are “one of the best teams in the world”.
"I've been playing as a forward for City, although where I feel most comfortable is on the right-wing. As long as I play, I don't care about the position. Barca is one of the best teams in the world, there will always be competition and that makes us all better. I hope to do my best to bring joy to the fans.
"I have learned a lot [from Guardiola]. He is one of the best coaches in the world. I have learned with him to play as a forward. I have very nice memories of my time at City, things I've learned. He advised me to face this challenge with great enthusiasm,” he added.
