Went to Manchester City to return to one of greats in Spain, proclaims Ferran Torres

It saw Torres leave with Manchester City’s best wishes, even releasing a heartfelt letter to the fans but the Spaniard has now changed things around with his latest comments. In his unveiling as a Barcelona player, Torres admitted that the only reason he went to Manchester City was to use the club as a stepping stone on his way back to Spain. He also added that his goal, now that he has arrived at the Camp Nou, is to "return Barcelona to the place where it deserves".