We are unbeaten in eight games and have to try to prolong this way of playing, admits Ralf Rangnick
Today at 5:59 PM
Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has stressed the importance of prolonging their eight-match winning streak as it breeds confidence in the players of their performance. The German manager also reiterated the need to do the right things in the right moment against Wolves.
Manchester United have been well below par for the course as they have undergone a terrible campaign so far and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid the price for his side's shortcomings as the Norwegian was sacked in November. Ralf Rangnick was appointed as the interim manager until the end of the season with the German getting to stay on in a consultancy position after his tenure as manager.
Since the Norwegian was sacked United have gone on an eight-match unbeaten run as they have secured victories over the likes of Villarreal, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Norwich, and Burnley while securing draws against Chelsea, Newcastle, and Young Boys. It saw the German boss speak about the importance of cultivating and extending the run as it would increase confidence.
“Highly important [to continue the run]. There is no replacement for winning games. It’s the most important part. This gives confidence to the players. They are unbeaten now for eight competitive games and we have to try and prolong this way of playing,” Rangnick told United’s website.
The United boss will take to the dugout tonight as they host Wolves at Old Trafford with the Molineux side proving to be a constant thorn in their side in recent years. Rangnick has insisted that making the right decisions will be pivotal in gaining a positive result against Bruno Lage's side.
“Yes, another complicated team to play. In most cases they play with a back three or a back five. Very compact on the counterattack, very difficult to outplay. And again, it’s about finding the right spots, the right spaces, making the right decisions, playing the ball into the dangerous areas without being vulnerable on the counterattack. This is, against Wolves, one of the most important things,” he added.
