Transfer news and rumours LIVE UPDATES | Erling Haaland to stay at Borussia Dortmund

With the January transfer window now open, everything is about to go haywire with sense flying out the windows as clubs look to reinforce their squads. There's plenty of news to shift through though and we will bring you all the latest buzz on rumours, gossip, reports and everything in between.

Erling Haaland to stay at Borussia Dortmund in January

Erling Haaland will not be leaving Borussia Dortmund in January despite several rumours that the elite European clubs in world football will look to make an offer for the Norwegian. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Haaland has not decided on his next club yet and is not likely to make a decision in January.

It is also understood that there are no pre-agreements in place with Real Madrid or Barcelona as speculated by the media and the race to sign the Norwegian international will remain an open one. The 21-year-old is likely to leave his parent club in the summer as any interested parties can trigger the alleged 75 million release clause to lure him away from Germany.

Newcastle United looking into £50 million move for Darwin Nunez

With Newcastle United looking to fight against relegation, Tuttomercatoweb has reported that the Magpies are looking into the possibility of signing Benfica forward Darwin Nunez ahead of Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in January. The 22-year-old has been in fine form so far, netting 18 goals across all competitions, including 13 in as many league games.

The report has indicated that the forward has a £100 million release clause but the St James' Park side believe that they can convince Benfica to sell Nunez for a reduced fee despite the interest from across Europe in the 22-year-old. Nunez does, however, have just over three years left on his current deal which may complicate any potential move for him.

Neto desires to leave Barcelona for Flamengo in January

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto has requested to leave the Camp Nou side in this transfer window with Flamengo showing a substantial interest in taking the Brazilian back to his homeland. The 32-year-old joined the Catalan club in the summer of 2019 to be the second-choice keeper at the Spanish club after the departure of Jasper Cillessen to Valencia.

Neto has only appeared in 19 games across all competitions in the three seasons he has spent with the Spanish giants and according to El Nacional, the 32-year-old is eager to return to his homeland and be a consistent presence in the Flamengo squad as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.

AS Roma interested in signing Tanguy Ndombele from Spurs

According to Calciomercato, Tanguy Ndombele could be on the move from Tottenham as Roma are interested in acquiring the French midfielder this winter. Ndombele joined Spurs from Olympique Lyon in the summer of 2019 for a record fee of €62 million (£55.45 million), plus up to €10 million (£8.97 million) in add-ons.

But the French midfielder has struggled to put on consistent performances at the North London club in his two seasons at the club and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has not ruled out a January sale for Ndombele, who has only played nine league games so far this season. The report has indicated that Jose Mourinho, who worked with the 25-year-old during his spell at Spurs, is eager to work with him again and is hopeful of sealing a deal for the midfielder in January.

Fiorentina sign Jonathan Ikone from Lille for a reported €15 million fee

After months of rumours, Fiorentina have confirmed that they have signed former PSG starlet Jonathan Ikone from LOSC Lille in a move worth around €15 million including add-ons. The move was confirmed by the French side on the 31st of December and they even revealed that Ikone was in Italy, training with Fiorentina.

The Viola have now released an official statement confirming the move although the Serie A side haven't revealed any contract details.

"ACF Fiorentina announces that it has definitively acquired the rights to the sports performances of the Nanitamo player Jonathan Ikoné from LOSC Lille," reads the statement.