Reports | Newcastle United hatching £50 million move for Benfica’s Darwin Nunez
Today at 2:43 PM
According to Tuttomercato, Newcastle United are looking into a potential £50 million move for Benfica star Darwin Nunez this month with the Magpies keen on signing reinforcements. The 22-year-old has been in superb form this season, with 18 goals and two assists across all competitions so far.
With the January transfer window now open, it has seen all eyes hit Newcastle United as reports indicate that the Magpies’ new owners are set to splurge to help Eddie Howe improve his team. But a mere three days into the January window and no move has materialized although rumours have indicated that the Magpies are lining up moves for multiple players. That list includes a whose who of footballers from Kieran Trippier to Ousmane Dembele with Eddie Howe keen on improving his squad.
However, Tuttomercato has reported that Benfica’s Darwin Nunez is reportedly their top target this winter with the club looking into signing someone to help Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson up top. The forward has enjoyed a stellar time with the Portuguese giants so far this season with 13 league goals in as many appearances, netting five more across all competitions. It has seen the likes of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and a few others keep an eye but Newcastle are looking to win the race.
The report has indicated that the Magpies are looking to make a £50 million offer despite the fact that the 22-year-old’s release clause stands at £100 million. That is because the club are convinced that they can get Benfica to sell him for a reduced fee although the forward does have just over three years left on his current contract. It does complicate any potential move but reports have indicated that Benfica are keen on capitalizing on Nunez's fine form in the near future.
