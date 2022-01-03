Manchester City will win the league as Liverpool or Chelsea can't cut gap, asserts Jamie Carragher
Today at 2:26 PM
Liverpool cult hero Jamie Carragher has asserted that he thinks Manchester City will win the league after the reigning champions opened up a 10 point lead over their nearby competitors. Carragher also admitted that he doesn’t think Liverpool or Chelsea will be able to cut the gap to the top.
Chelsea hosted Liverpool at home in Premier League action as the second-placed Blues looked to open up some distance between them and third-placed Liverpool. The game opened up in controversial fashion as Sadio Mane escaped a first-minute red card for an elbow on Cesar Azpilicueta. Mane would go onto score the opening goal of the game eight minutes later as he got past Edouard Mendy and finished onto an empty net with Mohamed Salah adding the second in the 26th minute, as he finished past Mendy at the near post.
Chelsea then produced a sensational comeback in the space of four minutes as Mateo Kovacic pulled one back for the Blues with a stupendous volley in the 42nd minute before Christian Pulisic equalized on the stroke of halftime, dinking the ball over Caoimhin Kelleher. Both teams were unable to secure the victory which would have cut down Manchester City's 11-point lead at the top of the table and Carragher has admitted that he doesn't see a way back for Chelsea and Liverpool to the top and suggested that the title was City's to lose.
“I think Manchester City will win the league, I don't see Liverpool or Chelsea cutting that gap. If Liverpool had won [at Chelsea] and got the extra two points, and if they won their game in hand against Leeds, as you would expect them to do, then the gap to City would be six points, which would be very tough," Carragher told Sky Sports.
"Once it goes more than that, and you need three games to catch up on Manchester City, I just don't see it at all. Liverpool have been good going forward this season, Chelsea have been good defensively, but Manchester City are as good as both of them in those areas. That's the big difference."
- Sadio Mane
- Mohamed Salah
- Matteo Kovacic
- Christian Pulisic
- Jamie Carragher
- English Premier League
- Chelsea Fc
- Liverpool Fc
- Manchester City
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.