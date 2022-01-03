Manchester City will win the league as Liverpool or Chelsea can't cut gap, asserts Jamie Carragher

Chelsea then produced a sensational comeback in the space of four minutes as Mateo Kovacic pulled one back for the Blues with a stupendous volley in the 42nd minute before Christian Pulisic equalized on the stroke of halftime, dinking the ball over Caoimhin Kelleher. Both teams were unable to secure the victory which would have cut down Manchester City's 11-point lead at the top of the table and Carragher has admitted that he doesn't see a way back for Chelsea and Liverpool to the top and suggested that the title was City's to lose.