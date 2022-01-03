ISL 2021-22 | Chennaiyin FC secure narrow win over Jamshedpur FC

Chennaiyin FC got back to winning ways as they beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0, in Goa on Sunday. Lukasz Gikiewicz (31’) scored the game’s only goal as Chennaiyin FC displayed the defensive resolve that they came to be known for under Bozidar Bandovic since he took over as the head coach.

Jamshedpur FC started the brighter of the two teams but it was Chennaiyin FC who created the first real chance from a corner when Mirlan Murzaev headed over from close range in the 6th minute.

The game settled into an intense tactical battle after the first ten minutes with neither giving the other an inch. Gikiewicz broke the deadlock from a set-piece a minute after the half-hour mark as the Polish striker headed home a free-kick from Vladimir Koman at the far post putting Chennaiyin FC in front.

Gikiewicz was in again five minutes later when TP Rehenesh fumbled a cross from Jerry Lalrinzuala but in an attempt to convert the chance, he ended up fouling the goalkeeper.

Jamshedpur FC then had a chance to equalise on the stroke of halftime when Jordan Murray put in a cross for Greg Stewart who could not keep his volley on target. The missed chance meant Chennaiyin FC went into the break with a slender advantage.

Owen Coyle brought on Ritwik Das for Seiminlen Doungel for the second half but it was Chennaiyin FC who had the first big chance on the hour mark when a well-worked move saw Germanpreet Singh get in a promising area but his shot was blocked.

Jamshedpur FC stepped up the ante in search for the equaliser and came close in the 73rd minute when Stewart’s shot deflected kindly for Murray but the striker couldn’t keep his effort on target from a promising position in the 73rd minute.

Chennaiyin FC grew in resolve as the clock ticked down much to the frustration of Jamshedpur FC who lost the attacking edge in the final exchanges. Bandovic’s men successfully held onto their first-half lead to claim a crucial win. The three points take Chennaiyin FC to fifth place, tied on points with fourth-placed ATK Mohun Bagan. Jamshedpur FC slipped to sixth place after a third straight match without a victory.

Coyle’s men return to action on Thursday when they take on NorthEast United FC. Chennaiyin FC’s next assignment is against FC Goa on Saturday.