Easier if Romelu Lukaku was not in squad and that's why we did it, reveals Thomas Tuchel

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea for his second spell at the club this summer after joining the London club a decade ago as one of the hottest teenage prospects in European football . Chelsea splurged £97.5 million to bring the 28-year-old back to Stamford Bridge this season as they looked to a steady source of goals this season. But the Belgian has undergone a mixed start to life at the London club this season as he has scored seven goals and registered two assists across all competitions.

However, the attacker has spent a significant spell out of the squad due to injury which has affected his form. Not only that, the former Inter man arranged an interview directly with the Sky Sport Italia journalist in London without informing the club or his own representatives last week.

In the interview, Lukaku went on to make comments suggesting that he was unhappy with Tuchel’s tactics and reiterated his desire to go back to Inter at some point. The controversial comments forced the Chelsea coach to drop him ahead of their clash against Liverpool and the German has explained his decision following the 2-2 draw at home.

“ The thing got too big, the thing got too noisy so close to the match, so I decided to protect the preparation of the match, and that's why he's out. We delayed the decision about what to do. We need to protect the preparation of the match. We have a big match of football to play and we need full focus, which is hard to get anyway. But it is, in my opinion, easier if he's not in the squad, and that's why we did it. For sure it's a difficult decision to take but in my opinion, it was the decision to take," Tuchel told Sky Sports.