Disappointed with the goals we conceded but we showed great spirt, proclaims Jordan Henderson
Today at 4:19 PM
In light of the 2-2 draw against Chelsea, Jordan Henderson believes that while Liverpool showed great spirit to hold the Blues off, they're disappointed at the two goals they conceded. The Reds stormed to a 2-0 lead in the first half but two goals before the half-time brought Chelsea back in.
With Manchester City beating Arsenal on New Year’s day, it meant that the Cityzens took an eight-point lead over Chelsea and a nine-point lead over Liverpool ahead of their clash. The second and third-placed sides battled it out on Sunday with the Reds storming to a two-goal lead well before half-time. Goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah meant that by the 26th minute, Liverpool were ahead and in control.
But the game was far from over as Chelsea kept pushing and pushing, with the Blues eventually striking a double blow before half-time. A stupendous volley from Mateo Kovacic brought them back into the game before Christian Pulisic scored the equaliser. Nothing changed in the second half with both goalkeepers making big saves to keep the score level. It saw Jordan Henderson admit that they’re disappointed with the goals they conceded but he believes they showed great spirit.
“We’ll be disappointed with the goals we conceded. Of course the first one is an outstanding finish but the lead-up to it we were disappointed with and then conceding so quickly on the second one, we’ll be disappointed with that also. But then we get in at half-time and I thought the lads came out and gave it everything,” Henderson told Liverpoolfc.com.
“Chelsea are always going to create chances here, but I thought we defended and showed great spirit to keep going and keep digging in when the crowd was up. On another day we could have scored another one on the counter-attack, we had a couple of good chances, the ’keeper made some brilliant saves for them.
“So, in the end I think we’ve got to take the point and move on because it is a tough place to come. Of course, if you look at the league we would have liked to have taken the three points to try to get closer to [Manchester] City but, unfortunately, under the circumstances we couldn’t do that today,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.