Always happy to help the team and that was the perfect way to do it, admits Davinson Sanchez
Today at 8:02 PM
Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez, who scored the match-winning goal against Watford in the 96th minute, has admitted that his side deserved to secure the victory as they worked really hard for it but was quick to credit Watford’s efforts. Watford played Spurs on Saturday and were beaten 1-0.
Watford hosted Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road as they looked to reverse their fortunes in the midst of a terrible season. The Hornets had conceded 15 goals during a five-match losing streak but Spurs were left frustrated by an inspired Daniel Bachmann who made save after save to deny the North London club the victory. The Hornets keeper denied Son Heung-min at close range in the second half just after Hugo Lloris produced a sensational save to deny Josh King at the other end.
There was a moment of controversy in the latter half of the second half as Joao Pedro was denied a penalty despite Lloris racing out of his goal to deny the attacker. In the end, it wasn't to be for the home side as Davinson Sanchez rose to the occasion and sent Son's freekick home, in the 96th minute, to spark moments of celebration for the away side. The defender, in light of that, expressed his delight at scoring the goal and insisted that need to push on for more.
“As soon as the goal went in, as I always say, I’m always so happy to help the team and that was the perfect way to do it. From the start, we went for the victory. Of course, Watford made it difficult. They closed all the doors, as they tried to be in the game all the time. But we deserved this win, we’ve worked so hard, and we got there,” Davinson told the Spurs website.
“Now isn’t the time to stop. Now is the time to keep pushing and keep getting the results. Now is the time to continue what we’re doing, to continue to work hard. We all want to win something, and we need to do all that to get to the places we want to be,” he added.
