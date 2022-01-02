Reports | Thomas Tuchel considering dropping Romelu Lukaku after Sky Italia interview
Today at 4:09 PM
According to the Guardian, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is furious with Romelu Lukaku after his interview in Sky Sports and is considering dropping the forward against Liverpool. The Belgian vented his frustrations about his life at Stamford Bridge and said he wants to go back to Inter as well.
A lot was expected from Romelu Lukaku, when Chelsea splurged a club record £97.5 million fee to re-sign he Belgian but things haven’t quite gone to plan so far. Instead, injuries and a struggle to adapt to Thomas Tuchel’s formation has seen the forward net just seven goals in 17 appearances. That is a massive let-down as compared to the 30 goals and 13 assists he put out last season for Inter, as the Nerazzurri lifted the Serie A title.
It even saw the Belgian admit in an interview, with Sky Italia, that he is far from happy with the situation at Stamford Bridge and admitted his difficulties to adapting to manager Thomas Tuchel's system. Not only that, Lukaku revealed he would one day like to return to Inter Milan and the interview has reportedly stunned Chelsea. So much so, that the Guardian has reported that Thomas Tuchel is considering dropping the forward for Sunday’s clash against Liverpool.
The German is furious and unhappy at Lukaku for the interview and the report has indicated that the Chelsea board will back their manager to the hilt, no matter the decision he makes. However, the Guardian has further reported that Tuchel could opt for a fine instead of a ban although Kai Havertz is fit and ready to play again should the former PSG coach opt to hand Lukaku the one-game ban.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel considering leaving Romelu Lukaku out vs Liverpool, @JacobSteinberg and @Matt_Law_DT report tonight. Final decision will be made and confirmed tomorrow. 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2022
More: Tuchel had face-to-face conversation with Lukaku about his interview & sentences.
