Reports | Newcastle United looking to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan in January

However, things have been made even worse with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s disciplinary issues with the forward getting dropped once last season and that has continued this term as well. The 32-year-old was dropped and stripped of captaincy by Mikel Arteta with him not playing at all in the club’s last five league games. Reports have further indicated that he could leave in January and the Daily Mirror has reported that Newcastle United plan to make him their marquee signing.