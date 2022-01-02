Reports | Newcastle United looking to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan in January
Today at 4:09 PM
According to the Daily Mirror, Newcastle United have sounded out talks with Arsenal in order to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan in January. The 32-year-old forward hasn’t played the last five games for the North London side after being dropped over disciplinary issues by Mikel Arteta.
While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang thrived for Arsenal in his first two and a half years, things since then haven’t quite gone according to plan. It saw the forward struggle to find the net consistently last season with just ten goals in the league, with five in other competitions. Things haven’t changed this season with Aubameyang netting 4 league goals in 14 appearances and it has many stunned by the lack of form and his profligacy in front of goal.
However, things have been made even worse with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s disciplinary issues with the forward getting dropped once last season and that has continued this term as well. The 32-year-old was dropped and stripped of captaincy by Mikel Arteta with him not playing at all in the club’s last five league games. Reports have further indicated that he could leave in January and the Daily Mirror has reported that Newcastle United plan to make him their marquee signing.
The Magpies are looking to fight against relegation and with their struggles in front of goals, the Mirror has reported that they believe Aubameyang can solve that. The Gabon star is on duty at the Africa Cup of Nations but that hasn’t stopped the Magpies from reportedly making enquires. They are looking at a potential loan move which could include an option to make the move permanent should things go well.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.