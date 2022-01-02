Fan arrested after allegedly making racist and homophobic comments during Brentford v Manchester City match

Despite a packed Brentford Community Stadium cheering them on, Thomas Frank’s side was unable to beat Manchester City. However, that was not because the Cityzens dominated the game as the Bees put up more than a hard-fought battle against Pep Guardiola’s side. But in the end, a lone goal from Phil Foden saw the reigning champions walk away with all three points just seconds after Ivan Toney and co threatened the Manchester City goal.