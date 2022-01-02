Fan arrested after allegedly making racist and homophobic comments during Brentford v Manchester City match
Today at 5:50 PM
In a statement, Brentford have confirmed that a fan has been arrested and banned from their stadium after allegedly making racist and homophobic comments at a Manchester City player. The Bees played out a hard fought game against the Cityzens but eventually lost 1-0 to a Phil Foden goal.
Despite a packed Brentford Community Stadium cheering them on, Thomas Frank’s side was unable to beat Manchester City. However, that was not because the Cityzens dominated the game as the Bees put up more than a hard-fought battle against Pep Guardiola’s side. But in the end, a lone goal from Phil Foden saw the reigning champions walk away with all three points just seconds after Ivan Toney and co threatened the Manchester City goal.
Yet, the game was marred with reports of a fan allegedly making racist and homophobic comments towards a Manchester City player with that news now confirmed by Brentford. The club released a statement over the same and revealed that the fan has since been arrested for allegedly making the comments and has been banned from the ground until the proceedings are over.
“We are aware of an incident at the game on Wednesday night where a Brentford supporter was arrested for allegedly abusing a Manchester City player using racist and homophobic language – this is currently a police matter,” a spokesperson told Brentford’s official website.
“As a condition of their bail, the individual involved is not permitted to attend any Brentford FC matches until the police investigation is concluded and may be subject to Club sanction pending the outcome of that process.
“Racist or homophobic abuse is completely unacceptable at Brentford FC and those found to have engaged in conduct of this nature will be subject to a significant stadium ban in line with Premier League sanctioning guidance."
Fans are encouraged, if they see or hear any discriminatory behaviour to report what they see or experience to any of the matchday stewards, or Text BFC followed by your message to 62277 Alternatively email report@brentfordfc.com with as much detail as possible#BrentfordFC— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 2, 2022
