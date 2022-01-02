AS Monaco confirm that they’ve parted ways with manager Niko Kovac
Today at 3:07 PM
In a statement, AS Monaco have confirmed reports that they have sacked manager Niko Kovac with the decision made on Thursday but only announced late on Saturday. The former Bayern Munich boss spent eighteen months at the club with reserve team head coach Stephane Nado taking interim charge.
After a bang average first half of the 2020/21 season, AS Monaco went on a tear in the second half with the club losing just two out of their next 22 league games. Few teams in Europe enjoyed the consistency and the winning rate that Monaco did but despite that, they finished in third behind Ligue 1 title winners Lille and PSG. That combined with their lacklustre start to the current campaign and the inconsistency since then saw rumours indicate that Niko Kovac could be sacked.
Reports from L’Equipe indicated that the Monaco board were unhappy with the lack of player development and also believed that the relationship between Kovac and the players was poor. It saw the club eventually confirm that they have decided to part ways with the Croatian and the statement also revealed that the decision was made on Thursday. While no replacement has been appointed Stéphane Nado has taken interim charge with Clement Philippe reportedly their top choice.
“AS Monaco announces that they have decided to part ways with Niko Kovac. The Croatian coach was informed about this on Thursday in a preliminary interview,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
“Having arrived in the Principality in July 2020, Niko Kovac has led the team 74 times. AS Monaco will announce the name of its new coach very soon. Until then, Stéphane Nado, coach of the N2, ensures the training of the professional group.”
Communiqué officiel de l'AS Monaco.https://t.co/3YI4Qs5ZtM— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) January 1, 2022
