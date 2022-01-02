AS Monaco confirm that they’ve parted ways with manager Niko Kovac

After a bang average first half of the 2020/21 season, AS Monaco went on a tear in the second half with the club losing just two out of their next 22 league games. Few teams in Europe enjoyed the consistency and the winning rate that Monaco did but despite that, they finished in third behind Ligue 1 title winners Lille and PSG. That combined with their lacklustre start to the current campaign and the inconsistency since then saw rumours indicate that Niko Kovac could be sacked.