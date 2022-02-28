We all wanted Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to stay but I hope he enjoys Barcelona, reveals Gabriel
Today at 4:07 PM
Arsenal defender Gabriel has proclaimed his admiration for Barcelona frontman Pierre Emerick Aubameyang although he admitted that the Gabon striker’s presence would be missed at the Emirates Stadium. Aubameyang made the move to Barcelona after terminating his contract with Arsenal in February.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed for Arsenal in January 2018 on transfer deadline day for a reported fee of £56 million. The Gabon striker established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League during his time at the club as he claimed the Golden Boot during his first full season at the club.
The 32-year-old has scored 92 goals and registered 21 assists in 163 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions. The Gabon forward was instrumental for the London club in claiming FA Cup glory during his time at the club.
The striker fell out with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta due to a breach of discipline and an exit was finally facilitated by the London club as they agreed to a mutual consent with Aubameyang paving the way for Barcelona to sign him.
The former Arsenal man has made a good start to life at Spain as he has scored 5 goals in 6 appearances for the Catalan club. Gabriel admitted that he missed the Gabon striker’s presence at Arsenal although he wished him luck in his new surroundings.
"Aubameyang is in my heart, we all wanted him at Arsenal. It's something that happened between him and the coaching staff, the other players weren't in it. I said goodbye to him before he left, I hope he enjoys Barcelona, he is a very nice person with a big heart and I love him very much," Gabriel told Oh My Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.