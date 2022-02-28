Marcelo Bielsa has values and principles but that has cost him, reveals Gary Neville

Leeds finished the 2020-21 season in exciting fashion as they managed to secure a 9th place finish ahead of expectations placed by media and supporters alike. The Peacocks were expected to build from that this season although it hasn't gone according to plan for Bielsa's side. The English club are only two points above the relegation zone and are on a run of five defeats from six games.

Leeds have conceded 20 goals in their last five matches and slumped to a 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham after being thrashed 6-0 away at Liverpool in midweek. The poor run of form and dismal results led to Bielsa being relieved of his managerial duties on Sunday with American coach Jesse Marsch expected to take over the hotseat at the club.

"There is a bit of sadness as when you went to watch Leeds you enjoyed great games but in the last few months it's become desperate. You go from admiration to despair when it comes to watching them. They aren't exciting anymore - just really bad. And really bad defensively in the last few months, conceding so many goals and chances. They have no respect for the opposition. We know Marcelo Bielsa has his values and principles which are never going to change but that has ultimately cost him,” Neville told Sky Sports.