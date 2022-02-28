I won’t quit until I have won something with Milan, proclaims Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Today at 6:18 PM
AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has asserted that his future is still in football while insisting that he will not quit his time at the Italian side without claiming a trophy. The 40-year-old forward conceded that he is disappointed that he cannot help although he hopes to feature soon.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a fine start to the current campaign as he scored 8 goals in the Serie A this season in 15 league games for the club. The Swedish striker has struggled with his fair share of injuries this season and hasn't featured for the Italian club in 2022 due to a recurring Achilles tendon issue.
The 40-year-old striker signed for Milan for his second spell at the club in 2020 after a stint in Major League Soccer. Ibrahimovic who has had a storied career throughout his playing career last lifted a trophy with Manchester United during their Europa League triumph in 2016-17.
The Serie A giants have two trophies to play for this season as they are joint-top of the Serie A table, level with Napoli although they trail on goal difference while they meet Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg on Tuesday.
Ibrahimovic has insisted that he will not put an end to his spell in Italy without helping the team win silverware since his arrival at the club.
"My future is football, my world is football. I am disappointed that I am not able to play at the moment, this really pains me, especially when the team is doing well. I want to be there and help the team, we’ve done great things since I arrived and now we are only missing one element: a trophy. We are fighting to achieve this, I won’t quit until I have won something with this Milan side,” Ibrahimovic told GOAL.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.