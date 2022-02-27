Would have been more difficult without new arrivals, asserts Xavi Hernandez

Not only that, they have progressed into the next round of the Europa League after beating Napoli, across two legs, 5-3 with Aubameyang and Ferran Torres both thriving. Furthermore, Adama Traore has been in superb form with four assists already for the club which has seen Xavi Hernandez praise his new signings. The Barcelona boss admitted that he believes that the rest of the season will be easier with each playing their own part.