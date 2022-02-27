Would have been more difficult without new arrivals, asserts Xavi Hernandez
Today at 5:53 PM
Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez believes that the rest of the season would have been a lot tougher had the club not signed Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. The trio have hit the ground running for the club which has pushed the club into contention for the top four.
After a torrid first half of the season, many expected Barcelona to keeping going along that route but by appointing Xavi Hernandez, things changed. The Spaniard has somehow brought stability to the club and in his short tenure, the situation has already started improving. So much so, that Barcelona are back in contention for a potential top four place and sit three points off fourth place Atletico Madrid.
Not only that, they have progressed into the next round of the Europa League after beating Napoli, across two legs, 5-3 with Aubameyang and Ferran Torres both thriving. Furthermore, Adama Traore has been in superb form with four assists already for the club which has seen Xavi Hernandez praise his new signings. The Barcelona boss admitted that he believes that the rest of the season will be easier with each playing their own part.
"I don't know what would have happened if they didn't come. It would have been more difficult, that's clear. Aubameyang hasn't surprised me because he has had a goal all his career. He has surprised me at work. Adama has surprised me in decision-making, how he has matured,” Xavi said, reported Goal.
"Ferran seems to me to be a footballer of another level. I asked for him. He is a spectacular player. He is a world-class footballer. Perhaps he is the one that has surprised me the most. I already expected it, but I can confirm it. He is a marvel of soccer player."
