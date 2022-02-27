Reports | Barcelona and Real Madrid in talks over potential deal for Jules Kounde
Today at 7:24 PM
According to Sky Sports Germany, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are in talks with Sevilla over a potential move for Jules Kounde next summer. The 23-year-old defender has attracted a lot of attention over the last few years and was even subject to two rejected bids from Chelsea last summer.
Few defenders have really impressed and thrived as much as Jules Kounde has over the last few years with the 23-year-old slowly but steadily moving up the ladder. So much so, that Chelsea made two bids for Kounde last summer but had both rejected as Sevilla were, and still are, holding out for a fee of around €70 million. However, the Blues were unwilling to pay that sum and thus no move materialized in the end but Kounde’s stock since then has only gone up.
However, Sky Sports Germany has reported that Barcelona and Real Madrid are now interested in the defender and have already opened talks with Sevilla over a potential move. Both the La Liga giants are looking to sign defensive reinforcements next summer and believe that Kounde is the perfect choice because of his age and the ceiling he has. But the report has indicated that Sevilla are still refusing to budge on their asking price, with them reportedly keen on getting €70 million.
Not only that, Chelsea still remain in the race for the Frenchman although they are reportedly also targeting Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana as well. But to complicate things even further, Sky Sports Germany has reported that Bayern Munich are scouting Kounde as well and are considering making an approach next summer.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.