Reports | Barcelona and Real Madrid in talks over potential deal for Jules Kounde

Few defenders have really impressed and thrived as much as Jules Kounde has over the last few years with the 23-year-old slowly but steadily moving up the ladder. So much so, that Chelsea made two bids for Kounde last summer but had both rejected as Sevilla were, and still are, holding out for a fee of around €70 million. However, the Blues were unwilling to pay that sum and thus no move materialized in the end but Kounde’s stock since then has only gone up.