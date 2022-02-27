Leeds United part ways with head coach Marcelo Bielsa after poor run of form

So much so, that the Whites have now dropped into the relegation battle with them only two points above the drop zone and that saw rumours indicate that head coach Marcelo Bielsa was on his way out. That has now been confirmed by a statement released by Leeds United, where they’ve thanked the Argentine for what he’s done over the last three and a half years. The statement also added that a replacement will be announced shortly with former RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch in the running.