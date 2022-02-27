Leeds United part ways with head coach Marcelo Bielsa after poor run of form
Today at 4:52 PM
In a statement, Leeds United have confirmed that they have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa, bringing an end to a three-and-a-half year spell for the Argentine. The 66-year-old and the Peacocks have endured a tough, injury filled campaign with just five Premier League wins so far.
After an entertaining and incredible 2020/21 season where Leeds United finished 9th, many expected the Peacocks to kick on and find their way from there. However, things haven’t quite worked out for the club so far this season with them winning just five league games. Not only that, the club endured a torrid February where they lost all four games by an aggregate score of 17-2 and it saw them drop further down the table.
So much so, that the Whites have now dropped into the relegation battle with them only two points above the drop zone and that saw rumours indicate that head coach Marcelo Bielsa was on his way out. That has now been confirmed by a statement released by Leeds United, where they’ve thanked the Argentine for what he’s done over the last three and a half years. The statement also added that a replacement will be announced shortly with former RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch in the running.
“Leeds United can today confirm the club have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa. The 66-year-old was in charge of the team for over three-and-a-half years, having taken the reins in June 2018,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
“He transformed the club’s fortunes on the pitch, which began with the 3-1 demolition of Stoke City at Elland Road two months later and he led Leeds to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs in his first full season in charge. In his second campaign Bielsa succeeded where those before him had failed, guiding the club to the Sky Bet Championship title, winning the division by 10 points, and resulting in promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.
“On the club’s return to the top-flight, Leeds finished ninth, securing the highest points tally by a newly promoted side in the Premier League since the 2000/01 campaign. However, this season has proved to be difficult and the team has recorded just five Premier League wins. Plans for a permanent tribute to Marcelo at Elland Road are under way and more information will be released in due course. Leeds United will aim to make an announcement on a new appointment tomorrow,” it added.
