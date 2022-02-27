Carabao Cup final will act as distraction but I have mixed feeling, reveals Thomas Tuchel
Today at 9:41 PM
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that the events in Ukraine are weighing on both him and the team’s conscience ahead of their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday. The Blues face the Reds in their third final of the season but it will be their first game since Russia invaded Ukraine.
While Chelsea have only recently won the Club World Cup for the first time, the Blues have since endured a tough time with just two wins in their last five league games. However, in light of the events in Ukraine, the Blues will be playing for the first time in the Carabao Cup final which comes only a day after Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich signalled a step back.
The Russian has handed off stewardship of the club to trustees, it has seen a mixed spell of reactions with Thomas Tuchel also concerned as to how to react to everything. The German admitted that the game will be a distraction but he’s worried as to how they will be allowed to react after the game. Not only that, Tuchel added that he believes the game comes with a “little bit of a bad conscience” which also adds to the mixed feelings.
“Clearly [the match will act as a distraction], but still, because the war is so close, so fresh, maybe it comes with a little bit of a bad conscience on Sunday. Like, are we allowed to fully engage, fully celebrate? Or would it be inappropriate? This is how I feel about it because it’s so new and fresh. It’s a mixed feeling I have to say,” Tuchel said, reported Goal.
