Mohamed Salah is a great player and I can learn lot from him, admits Christian Pulisic

Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £36.5m fees that could rise to £43m. Yet despite the paltry fee, the Egyptian has quickly gone on to cement his status as one of the best forwards in the world with his electrifying performances for the Merseyside club, both in domestic and European competitions.

The 29-year-old has scored 148 goals and registered 56 assists in 229 appearances across all competitions, turning into a goal-scoring behemoth for the Reds along the way. Salah has also been instrumental for the club as he helped the Merseyside club claim a Premier League and a Champions League during his time so far at the club.

The Egyptian has continued his prolific scoring form in the current campaign as he has already scored 19 league goals in 24 appearances. Chelsea attacker Pulisic has asserted that he aims to follow in the footsteps of Salah as he strives to learn more from the best players in the Premier League.

"They[Liverpool] have a lot of good players so it is always a tough team and a good coach. Salah is an incredible player. As far as the Premier League goes this season, he has generally been up there with the best. There's definitely a lot to look up to and I can learn from him. He's a great goalscorer, really strong. He does a lot of things well that people don't even realise to get him into position to score these goals. He's someone I can learn from,” Pulisic told ESPN.