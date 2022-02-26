Marcus Rashford is not happy with his performances right now, asserts Ralf Rangnick

Marcus Rashford joined Manchester United at the age of seven and rose through the ranks of the academy as he made his breakthrough with the senior team in February 2016 under Louis Van Gaal. The Englishman has gone on to establish himself as one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League and has cemented his spot in the United starting lineup.

The 24-year-old has made 293 appearances for the Red Devils so far while scoring 93 goals and registering 58 assists across all competitions. The United star had undergone surgery in the summer for his shoulder and back issues but has not looked his best after coming back from injury.

Rashford scored 21 goals and 15 assists across all competitions last season but has failed to build on it as he has only scored five goals and provided two assists this season after making his comeback from injury. Rangnick has asserted that the English winger knows he is not performing up to standards and insisted that speculation will not help Rashford turnaround his form.

“He is definitely not injured. He definitely has no issues with his shoulder anymore. We have spoken a lot about Marcus a lot in the last couple of weeks and I have personally spoken a lot with him. There is nothing else to add on that. It’s with him like with all the other players, when it counts and they are on the pitch - and he started against Atletico Madrid - they just have to perform,” the German told in a press conference.