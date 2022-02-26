I know I don’t have many years left but I want to win more things, proclaims Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he believes that he has four or five more seasons of top-level football in him and emphasized that he wants to win more things before the end of his playing career. The mercurial Portuguese joined United for his second spell at the club in the summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus in the summer for an initial 15 million euros reported fee as he looked to embark on his second spell at the English club after leaving the club for Real Madrid in 2009.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has made a significant impact at United in the first half of the season as he scored 15 goals and registered three assists in 30 appearances across all competitions. The Portuguese attacker has been unable to arrest the English club’s slump this campaign as they continue to navigate their way through a tumultuous season.
The English giants are trying to make a strong end to the current campaign under interim manager Ralf Rangnick and remain in the hunt for a Champions League qualifying spot. The Portuguese international has insisted that he could play into his 40s and reiterated his desire to secure more silverware before the end of a storied career.
“It's hard to say that I don't want more, because if I'm at a club that gives me the opportunity to win more things, why not, and in the national team too. I know I don't have many years left playing, four or five more. We'll see, and I want to win more things. You have to be intelligent and know that at 18, 20 or 25 you are not the same as at 35. That is the maturity, the experience, the intelligence to understand that maybe you lose some things to win others and have the balance right to keep competing and be at the highest level,” Ronaldo told DAZN.
“That's not easy, but it seems like it to me, because I show year after year that the numbers speak for themselves,” he added.
