Don’t like that media tries to create problems between me and club as it's not true, reveals Antonio Conte

Today at 5:11 PM
Antonio Conte has asserted that the media is blowing things out of proportion as they try to create problems between himself and the club while insisting that he enjoys a good relationship with Daniel Levy. The Italian cast doubts on his future at the club after their defeat to Burnley last week.
Spurs manager Antonio Conte was undefeated in his first nine league games at the club as they looked to overturn their dismal form at the start of the campaign by orchestrating a turnaround in fortunes as they aimed to secure a top-four spot at the end of the season. Optimism is fading quickly among Spurs supporters as the North London club has suffered four defeats in their last five games in the Premier League.
Tottenham are in the midst of a rebuild as they aim to get back to the heights of the success they were achieving under Mauricio Pochettino as they make a bid to reestablish themselves as a consistent top-four team.
The Italian coach invited speculation on his future at England when he suggested that he was not good enough to fix their issues following their defeat to Burnley last week. Conte has revealed that his comments were not interpreted correctly and insisted that he has the full backing of chairman Daniel Levy.
"I spoke with Daniel. I don't like that someone tries to create a problem between me and the club because this is not the truth. Believe me, this is not the truth. Our chairman Daniel Levy knows very well that I am here to help the club in every moment and I will help the club until the end. This is the reality and he knows this. He knows that we are working very hard and he has great consideration about my job, about the job of my staff. We speak,” Conte told Sky Sports.
“I want to help the club in every aspect with my vision and my idea, and my ideas about football for improvement. I repeat, there is no problem,” he added.
