Reports | Chelsea consider signing Ousmane Dembele this summer
Today at 5:38 PM
According to ESPN, Chelsea are keen on pursuing a deal for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele after the French winger rejected contract advances for a renewal from the Spanish side. The Frenchman’s current contract has less than six months and could leave the Camp Nou in the summer.
Barcelona signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of €105 million plus a reported €40 million add-ons. The Frenchman had established himself as one of the hottest teenage prospects in European football during his stint with the German club and Barcelona looked to bolster their attacking options by signing Dembele.
It hasn't gone according to plan for the French winger as he has been subject to various injuries which has kept him from featuring consistently for the Spanish side. The 24-year-old has made 133 appearances for the Blaugrana while scoring 31 goals and registering 24 assists across all competitions. The French winger has helped the Catalan club claim two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey cups during his time at the club so far.
Dembele has less than six months remaining on his deal and talks between the club and the player’s representatives are understood to have broken down with demands from both parties seen to be too excessive by one another. According to ESPN, Chelsea are monitoring the situation as they look to acquire the Barcelona star on a free transfer this summer.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has previously worked with Dembele during their time together at Borussia Dortmund and the pair have spoken in glowing terms of each other in various instances. The European champions are looking to bolster their attacking options at the end of the season as they look to improve their options to compete strongly across both domestic and European competitions.
