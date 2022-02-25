I think PSG would be great for Paul Pogba and he won't be against coming, reveals Nicolas Anelka

Pogba’s deal at United is set to expire at the end of the season and the midfielder could leave the club on a free transfer. Talks between the club and the player’s representatives are ongoing although it is unlikely that he signs a new deal with time running out. Former PSG and French striker Anelka has insisted that Pogba would be much happier if he opts to join the French club in the summer.

“I think PSG would be great for him. Some say it wouldn't be good for Paris, as he is supposedly often injured. But I think his injuries are due to his life in Manchester, because he is not well psychologically. It's not the best club where he can have fun and show his talent. If he wants to come to Paris? I discussed that six months ago with him and he would not be against coming to PSG. If he comes, we will forget all his injuries and we will see that he is a top player," Anelka told RMC Sport.