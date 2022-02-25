I think PSG would be great for Paul Pogba and he won't be against coming, reveals Nicolas Anelka
Today at 3:36 PM
Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Nicolas Anelka has revealed that he spoke to Paul Pogba six months ago and confirmed that the French midfielder would be interested in a move to the French capital. The 28-year-old’s current deal at United expires in the summer and could depart on a free transfer.
Paul Pogba made a return to Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a then-record highest transfer fee of €105 million. The French midfielder's time at Old Trafford has been the subject of intense scrutiny and speculation due to his inconsistent performances and niggling injuries.
The World Cup winner has made 225 appearances for the Red Devils while scoring 39 goals and registering 50 assists across all competitions. The 28-year-old has helped the Manchester club claim an EFL Cup and a Europa League during his time at the club.
Pogba’s deal at United is set to expire at the end of the season and the midfielder could leave the club on a free transfer. Talks between the club and the player’s representatives are ongoing although it is unlikely that he signs a new deal with time running out. Former PSG and French striker Anelka has insisted that Pogba would be much happier if he opts to join the French club in the summer.
“I think PSG would be great for him. Some say it wouldn't be good for Paris, as he is supposedly often injured. But I think his injuries are due to his life in Manchester, because he is not well psychologically. It's not the best club where he can have fun and show his talent. If he wants to come to Paris? I discussed that six months ago with him and he would not be against coming to PSG. If he comes, we will forget all his injuries and we will see that he is a top player," Anelka told RMC Sport.
